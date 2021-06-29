Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. Airbnb makes up 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $215,825,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $122,806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,615. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.