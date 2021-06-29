Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $365.44. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

