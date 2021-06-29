PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Volume Hits $455.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $473,518.46 and approximately $455.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 150.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.61 or 0.99852840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

