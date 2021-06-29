Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 130.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 44,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 253,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,264,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

