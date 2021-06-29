Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $188.33

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,194. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

