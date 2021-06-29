Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

