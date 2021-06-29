Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $16.24 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,601,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,238,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 4.18% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,814. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

