Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Holdings Lifted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,390 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

