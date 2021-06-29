Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,023,447 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,023,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,234,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. II accounts for about 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 7.56% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSTB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,772. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

