Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.93% of Teck Resources worth $93,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

