CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $169.09 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,602,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $169,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.