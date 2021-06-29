Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-$2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 4,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,324. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

