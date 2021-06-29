TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 144,451 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $511,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 844,640 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after acquiring an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 26,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,999. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

