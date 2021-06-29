Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $142.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

EXR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

