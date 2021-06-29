First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 685.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 376.7% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 49.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $49,066,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,409.62.

SHOP traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,489.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,976. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,233.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

