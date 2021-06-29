Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$3.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.58. 574,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,988. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

