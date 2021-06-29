London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New $544,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 262,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,955,275. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.