London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

VZ remained flat at $$56.18 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.