BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.22. 659,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,301,567 shares of company stock valued at $736,112,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.