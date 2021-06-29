Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.04. 63,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,547. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $242.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

