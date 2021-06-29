Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $809,072.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,780,559 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

