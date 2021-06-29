Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 588.9% in June

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of HDIUF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

