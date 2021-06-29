Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 588.9% in June

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of HDIUF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $30.73.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
