Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rises By 500.0%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RADLY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 1,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

