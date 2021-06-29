Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rises By 500.0%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RADLY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 1,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06.
