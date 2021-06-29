Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.76

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.76 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 17631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

