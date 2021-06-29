Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.86

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 5992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

