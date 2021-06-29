Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.21. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

