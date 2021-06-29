IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $84.61

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.61, but opened at $82.56. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 1,277 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 80.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

