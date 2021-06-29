Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Grows By 254.3%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFST stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,937,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,627,242. Medifirst Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
