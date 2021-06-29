Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904 shares.The stock last traded at $46.52 and had previously closed at $46.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.