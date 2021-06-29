Stafi (FIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.45 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $5.45 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00236135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

