PEPS Coin Trading Up 4.7% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $180,498.67 and $1,066.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00160974 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,545,370 coins and its circulating supply is 45,305,198 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

