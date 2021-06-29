Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,870. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

