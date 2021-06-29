Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 51,343 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,343 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

