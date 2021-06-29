Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 113,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768,328. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

