The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Trimmed by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,830 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 6.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

