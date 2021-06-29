Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.97. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

