Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,870. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

