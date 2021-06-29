Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,800 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

