Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,009.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,908 ($24.93). 663,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,725.99. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.