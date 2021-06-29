Crescent Park Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $293.92. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

