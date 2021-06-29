First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $159.04. 17,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

