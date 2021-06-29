NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-$4.650 EPS.

NTAP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

