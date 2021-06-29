W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

WPC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 16,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.