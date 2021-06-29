Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.84. 5,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.61. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.