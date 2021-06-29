Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 221,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,548. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

