Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

