CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $183.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

CDW traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.08. 17,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

