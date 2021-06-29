Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,539 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,437.92. 15,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,629. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,354.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

