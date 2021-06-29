Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 6,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.