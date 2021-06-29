Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.74 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,251. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

